Allworth Financial LP Acquires 896 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.96.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

