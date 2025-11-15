Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2,486.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 210,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

