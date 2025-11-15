Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

