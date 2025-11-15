Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 444.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

