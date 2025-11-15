Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

