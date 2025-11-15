Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

