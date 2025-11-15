Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after buying an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,493,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 571,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

