Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

