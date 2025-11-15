Allworth Financial LP Buys 383 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.