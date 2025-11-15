Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,008 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $300,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $22.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

