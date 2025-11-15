Allworth Financial LP Buys 610 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

