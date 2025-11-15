Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 17,902.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after buying an additional 741,765 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,834,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 412,857 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $33.00 target price on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

