Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

