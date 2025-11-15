Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 17.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

