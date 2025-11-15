Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,420,000 after purchasing an additional 396,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

