Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 431.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 103,022 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ball by 22.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BALL opened at $47.60 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

