Allworth Financial LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE DHR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

