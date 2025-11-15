Allworth Financial LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $89.10 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

