Allworth Financial LP Has $971,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 873.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.57 and its 200-day moving average is $202.51.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.AutoNation’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

AutoNation Profile

Free Report

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

