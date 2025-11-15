Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,841,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $142.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

