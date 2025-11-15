Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $557.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

