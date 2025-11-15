Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,406 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 382,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

