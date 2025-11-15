Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,049 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5,181.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in eBay by 253.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after buying an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 84.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after buying an additional 916,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. President Capital upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

