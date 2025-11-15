Allworth Financial LP Purchases 621 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VDC stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.83 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.