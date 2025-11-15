Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $380.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

