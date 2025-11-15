Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2,605.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 805,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.