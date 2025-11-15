Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2,131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

