Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after buying an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $185.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

