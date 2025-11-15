Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,059 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 703,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

