Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $4,242,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $119.23 and a 1 year high of $139.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

