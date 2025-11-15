Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,795 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in EOG Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,299 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

