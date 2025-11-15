Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,750 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $953,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $668,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.