Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.69, for a total transaction of $7,100,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,675,409.21. This trade represents a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,530,942. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.80 and its 200-day moving average is $383.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -181.85 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

