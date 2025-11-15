Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lifted by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $292.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

