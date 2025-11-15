Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

