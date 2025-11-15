Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 5,440 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

