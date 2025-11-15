Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience Price Performance
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.