Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.42 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

