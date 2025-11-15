Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Insider Trading Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

