Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average is $220.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

