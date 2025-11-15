American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.6308 and last traded at $65.6308. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.0043.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Down 0.6%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile
The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Customer Satisfaction ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.