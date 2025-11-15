American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.6308 and last traded at $65.6308. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.0043.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.