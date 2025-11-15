American International Group, Inc. $AIG Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.