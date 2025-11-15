American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on American Public Education from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.39 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

