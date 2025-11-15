American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.1111.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 52.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 126.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AMT opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. American Tower has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

