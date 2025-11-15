Analysts Set TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $3.50

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in TeleTech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TeleTech by 27.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. TeleTech has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. TeleTech had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. TeleTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeleTech will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

