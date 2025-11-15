Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOMR. Zacks Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,372.64. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

