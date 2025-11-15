AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

