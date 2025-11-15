AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.2727.

Several research firms recently commented on APP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $557.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

