Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ABUS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $866.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.28% and a negative net margin of 352.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

