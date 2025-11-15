Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 598 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $331.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

