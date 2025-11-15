Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

